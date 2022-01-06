Energy Alert
Jonesboro snow slows commutes, customers

Slick roads slowed down commuters, kept customers home
Downtown Jonesboro was a winter wonderland, for better or worse.
Downtown Jonesboro was a winter wonderland, for better or worse.(KAIT)
By Chase Gage
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Snow started to fall in Jonesboro around 5 a.m. Thursday morning and didn’t slow down until around noon.

Even though accumulation was low, the winter weather impacted several local businesses and commuters.

Rayna Kingston is a shift leader and server at Skinny J’s in Downtown Jonesboro. She said the restaurant expected a slow day, due to the winter storm.

“It just depends on how people are feeling today. I figure, since people are still having to go to work we might have a pretty decent lunch. The night shift is where I would be concerned just because people are going home so we may slow down for that if people aren’t wanting to get out,” she said.

Kingston said her commute was a bit rough due to the slick roads, but most drivers on the road were exercising caution.

Since conditions weren’t ideal, she still made sure to stay safe.

“Down Main Street, there were some people zooming through and everything, but most people out there being safe today and trying to be cautious,” she said.

For the latest winter weather updates, visit kait8.com or the Region 8 Weather app.

