Jonesboro snow slows commutes, customers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Snow started to fall in Jonesboro around 5 a.m. Thursday morning and didn’t slow down until around noon.

Even though accumulation was low, the winter weather impacted several local businesses and commuters.

Just left Downtown Jonesboro. Side roads are SLICK in spots. Main roads are better, but not great. Exercise caution if you have to get out. pic.twitter.com/VGMydv4t2k — Chase Gage KAIT (@ChaseGageKAIT8) January 6, 2022

Rayna Kingston is a shift leader and server at Skinny J’s in Downtown Jonesboro. She said the restaurant expected a slow day, due to the winter storm.

“It just depends on how people are feeling today. I figure, since people are still having to go to work we might have a pretty decent lunch. The night shift is where I would be concerned just because people are going home so we may slow down for that if people aren’t wanting to get out,” she said.

Kingston said her commute was a bit rough due to the slick roads, but most drivers on the road were exercising caution.

Since conditions weren’t ideal, she still made sure to stay safe.

“Down Main Street, there were some people zooming through and everything, but most people out there being safe today and trying to be cautious,” she said.

