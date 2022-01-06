Energy Alert
Law enforcement reporting ‘deteriorating’ road conditions

By 9 a.m. Thursday, ArDOT crews were out clearing Interstate 555 in Jonesboro.
By 9 a.m. Thursday, ArDOT crews were out clearing Interstate 555 in Jonesboro.(IDriveArkansas.com)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Northeast Arkansas residents awoke Thursday morning to falling sleet and snow.

As the wintry precipitation fell, local law enforcement officers reported slick roads.

Trumann Police Chief Jonathan Redman said road conditions were “deteriorating” as he drove into work.

“Steady snow and sleet coming down,” he said in a social media post. “The main roads were mostly clear, side roads have some slick spots.”

In Cross County, Sheriff David West reported “minimal” ice on the roads but cautioned motorists that “some slick spots could show up.”

Both law enforcement officers urged everyone to be safe.

“If you have to get out, please, be careful,” Redman said.

By 8 a.m., the Arkansas Department of Transportation was reporting snow covering U.S. Highway...
By 8 a.m., the Arkansas Department of Transportation was reporting snow covering U.S. Highway 62 between Reyno and Imboden.(IDriveArkansas.com)

For the latest road conditions, follow these links:

By 7:30 a.m. Thursday, viewers along the Arkansas-Missouri border, including Piggott and Kennett, reported snow-covered roads:

