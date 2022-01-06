Energy Alert
A ‘miracle’ recovery: Mother severely hurt in December’s tornado released from hospital

The Rackley family in happier times.
The Rackley family in happier times.(Stephanie Greenwell)
By Chris Carter
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRAGGADOCIO, MO. (KAIT) – The family of a woman severely hurt when deadly tornadoes hit the town of Braggadocio said the young mother is out of the hospital, describing her recovery as a “miracle.”

Meghan Rackley was hospitalized for several weeks after the Dec. 10 tornado hit her home. Her husband and three daughters were thrown from the home, killing one of the children.

“We celebrate our miracle, Meghan doing so well, when originally we didn’t even know if she would ever wake up,” Meghan’s mother, Pamela Proctor Moore, told KAIT8′s Chris Carter. “We need continued prayers for Meghan’s improvement and getting her settled in a new normal when she gets to come home.”

Meghan is currently in rehab in Cape Girardeau. Her nine-year-old daughter, Annistyn, was killed by the tornado.

“Our hearts are shattered over the loss of Annistyn,” Proctor Moore said.

Rackley’s middle daughter, Ava, was seriously injured in the storm and had to undergo several spinal surgeries. Proctor Moore said Ava’s progress is “wonderful.” In late December, former President Donald Trump sent her a letter.

“We are so encouraged by the strength of and determination you have shown during this very difficult time,” the letter said. “With your steadfast spirit, and the unwavering strength and support of your wonderful family and many friends, your future potential is limitless.”

The Rackley family also received gift cards from the former President and his family as Christmas gifts.

