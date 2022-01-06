Officials urge caution for morning commutes after snow

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - After a slippery start due to Thursday’s snow, Paragould police urge drivers to use caution in case of black ice Friday morning.

The snow stopped and roads were clear by the afternoon in Paragould Thursday, but it was the morning hours that brought trouble for motorists.

Captain Brad Snyder with Paragould Police said Highway 135 is where they saw the most issues.

Multiple cars wrecked and slid into ditches along 135 Thursday morning, strewn from Highway 49 to Unity Street at the city limits.

Snyder said since Highway 135 isn’t as busy a road, that meant less melting in the early morning.

“With less traffic, that’s not wearing that ice and that snow down, and so that does tend to keep that remaining slick, or slicker than the other highways in the county,” said Snyder.

There were no injuries with any of those wrecks Thursday morning.

ArDOT plowed and treated the roads shortly after police responded to the wrecks, and there were no other issues.

Snyder said there is a concern with the roads refreezing overnight into Friday.

Black ice is something drivers will need to pay attention to in the morning.

Snyder said there are a few things you can do to make sure you’re driving as safely as possible in winter conditions.

“Don’t get too close to anybody else. Don’t be too heavy on the gas, don’t be too heavy on the brake. Just drive at a nice, leisurely pace to ensure they get where they want to go,” said Snyder.

Snyder said the police department will be handling this the way they normally do and will be ready for any possible accidents that may happen.

If you do slide off the road, he said to just stay calm and call 911 for help.

