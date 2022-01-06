Advertisement

Several flights canceled or delayed at Memphis airport

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several departing and arriving flights are canceled or delayed Thursday at Memphis International Airport.

According to the airport’s flight status board, the following flights are delayed or canceled.

  • Delta 3717 to Detroit at 11:41 a.m. -- Delayed
  • Southwest 4017 to Phoenix at 10:25 a.m. -- Canceled
  • American 5260 to Washington D.C. at 10:55 a.m. -- Canceled
  • Southwest 4017 from Atlanta at 9:35 a.m. -- Canceled
  • Delta 3717 from Detroit at 10:55 a.m. -- Delayed
  • American 5260 from Washington D.C. at 10:25 a.m. -- Canceled

Memphis International Airport shared a weather update on Twitter early Thursday morning, saying runways are open but passengers should contact their airlines before traveling. The airport says airlines manage all aspects of scheduling and have the most up-to-date information.

Check your flight status here

It’s not immediately clear if these flights are impacted by the winter weather or COVID-19 as many flights have been in recent weeks.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Latest News

Weather

Slick, dangerous roads expected with Thursday’s wintry weather

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Region 8 Newsdesk
A quick blast of wintry weather will deliver freezing temperatures and slick roads to Region 8.

Social

GMR8: Tracking sleet and snow in Region 8

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Region 8 Newsdesk
A quick look at what's making news and weather headlines.

Money

Ways to save energy during winter months

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Imani Williams
Taking an extra look at your heat setting could save you a few bucks.

News

A ‘miracle’ recovery: Mother severely hurt in December’s tornado released from hospital

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Chris Carter
The family of a woman severely hurt when deadly tornadoes hit the town of Braggadocio said the young mother is out of the hospital, describing her recovery as a “miracle.”

Latest News

News

How to stay safe on the roads during winter weather

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Chase Gage
When winter weather hits, it's important to know how to stay safe on the roads.

Traffic

ARDOT prepping roads ahead of winter weather

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Chase Gage
With the threat of winter weather looming, ARDOT is taking precautions.

Forecast

Zach's Wednesday Morning Forecast (1/5)

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
Zach's Wednesday Morning Forecast (1/5)

Weather

Zach's Wednesday morning forecast

Updated: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:35 AM CST
|
From Good Morning Region 8

Forecast

Aaron's Tuesday Night Forecast (1/4/22)

Updated: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:58 PM CST
|
Aaron's Tuesday Night Forecast (1/4/22)

Forecast

Aaron's Wednesday Evening Forecast (1/5/22)

Updated: Jan. 4, 2022 at 2:20 PM CST
|
Aaron's Wednesday Evening Forecast (1/5/22)