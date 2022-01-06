Very Cold Day Before a Wet Weekend

A much colder and quieter start to Friday compared to Thursday. The wind isn’t bad but it feels like the single digits across Region 8 thanks to the small breeze. Air temperature is in the teens. Cold air doesn’t stick around past today! We’re on the way to the 50s, and possibly, some 60s by Saturday night into Sunday morning as our next storm system draws in warmer air ahead of a cold front. Light rain showers may start as freezing rain in spots Saturday morning but should quickly change over to regular rain. I don’t think it has enough time to cause issues. We’ll watch it, though. The heaviest and most widespread rain arrives Saturday evening into Sunday morning. We’ll get some sunshine and colder air again for next week. And some time to relax, not many impacts expected next week.

