‘Some are still suffering from PTSD’ – Lawmakers reflect on the day chaos entered their workplace

On the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack at the US Capitol, lawmakers still look for answers.
By Peter Zampa
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Thursday marks one year since the attack on the US Capitol. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and members of Congress are recognizing the events of Jan. 6, 2021 on Capitol Hill. The anniversary is leading lawmakers who were there that day to reflect on the infamous siege.

“Some are still suffering from PTSD,” said Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY).

It is a frightful recollection from Yarmuth talking about colleagues who are still not recovered from simply going to work on year ago. Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) remembers springing into action as rioters closed in on the House floor.

“I made it my goal to basically be ready for that, whether it was the evacuation or be ready for a fight. And so my training kicked in, I instructed people how to put on gas masks,” said Gallego.

Gallego’s training from his marine days became a useful requisite in an unlikely place.

Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) was on the other side of Capitol Hill as the madness played out. A year later, Smith is still looking for accountability for how the day unfolded.

“Not only for the individuals that injured law enforcement, that beat them, that sprayed them with chemicals, but for the circumstances of the day that caused that riot to happen in the first place,” said Smith.

Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) said the actions of the rioters were criminal and those who broke the law deserve prosecution. He says he too is looking for answers as to why the events happened so the country can move on.

“The fault comes about with facts. We’ll be able to pin the tail on the donkey and that is the people who were running the show to begin with,” said Sessions.

A House Select Committee is in the middle of an investigation into the events of January 6 and the people involved. It is unclear when they will release a final report.

