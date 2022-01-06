Energy Alert
State Rep. Monte Hodges kicks off campaign for U.S. Congress

By Imani Williams
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - State Rep. Monte Hodges (D-Blytheville) announced his entrance into the race for the 1st Congressional District seat.

Hodges stopped in his hometown - Blytheville, West Memphis, and Jonesboro Wednesday.

During the kick-off event, in Jonesboro, he talked about the focus of his campaign.

“Economic development. You know, I live in the Delta and the Delta is shrinking people are moving out. I want to see jobs, good-paying jobs come back to the Delta. Even in the form of entrepreneurship,” said Hodges.

He also talked about the need for more access to broadband in rural areas of the district.

This is the start of an eight-day campaign tour for Hodges.

On the Republican ticket for this seat, State Rep. Brandt Smith (R- Jonesboro) is challenging incumbent Congressman Rick Crawford of Jonesboro.

We also spoke with both Republican lawmakers about this year’s election. They both talked about national security and helping voters in rural areas of Arkansas.

“To stay in touch with all of these constituents because of some of those small communities. They have needs without access to resources, like say what we have here in Jonesboro,” said Smith.

“And of course, the issues that we continue to hear about border security is one. You remember back in August the lack of an exit plan in Afghanistan that left a lot of Americans behind,” said Crawford.

All the candidates said they plan to make rounds across the district to hear from voters.

We will keep you updated with those events.

The primary election is set for May 24, while the general election will be on Nov. 8.

