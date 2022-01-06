Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Texas toddler gets gun in car, shoots mother, sibling

Police said a gun discharged once when the 2-year-old took it from between a seat and the...
Police said a gun discharged once when the 2-year-old took it from between a seat and the center console while in the car with a 1-year-old sibling and with their 23-year-old mother standing outside near the driver’s side door.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:12 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANBURY, Texas (AP) - A handgun went off in the hands of a toddler in a Texas Walmart parking lot Wednesday, wounding the child’s mother in the arm and side and young sibling in the leg, police said.

The shooting happened in Granbury, Texas, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of Fort Worth.

Police said the gun discharged once when the 2-year-old took it from between a seat and the center console while in the car with a 1-year-old sibling and with their 23-year-old mother standing outside near the driver’s side door.

The children’s 26-year-old father was standing near the vehicle’s rear, police said.

The mother and 1-year-old were taken to Fort Worth hospitals, but neither was wounded severely, said police Lt. Russell Grizzard.

Police are still investigating and haven’t yet determined if any charges will be filed, Grizzard said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews recover the wreckage of a plane crash in Fulton County.
Report released in Fulton Co. plane crash
A quick round of wintry weather is expected Thursday morning through parts of Region 8.
Slick, dangerous roads expected with Thursday’s wintry weather
Officer-involved crash under investigation
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say
The Rackley family in happier times.
A ‘miracle’ recovery: Mother severely hurt in December’s tornado released from hospital

Latest News

A quick round of wintry weather is expected Thursday morning through parts of Region 8.
Slick, dangerous roads expected with Thursday’s wintry weather
Sleet and snow have started this morning and won’t let up until around noon.
GMR8: Tracking sleet and snow in Region 8
Novak Djokovic's chance to play for a 10th Australian Open title was thrown into limbo.
Tennis star Djokovic fights deportation from Australia over vaccination rules
Novak Djokovic's chance to play for a 10th Australian Open title was thrown into limbo.
Novak Djokovic denied entry to Australia
Sleet and snow have started this morning and won’t let up until around noon.
Zach's 4:30 forecast, Jan. 6