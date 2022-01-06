Ways to save energy during winter months

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Colder temps are rolling in which may lead a lot of us to crank up the heat if it is not on already.

Officials said it is important to save energy while trying to stay warm.

The Craighead Electric Cooperative shared a few ways to help do that.

Checking air filters is one major way to save energy during the winter.

This helps the heat move faster through the home and work better.

“Have it serviced before you turn it on and then if you have a heat pump, make sure you when you switch it over to heat mode, you don’t go too far over to the thermostat and accidentally set it on emergency heat mode,” said Jon David Carmack, marketing director at the Cooperative. “You’ll still heat your house, just the same, but it’ll use twice as much electricity to do so.”

Taking an extra look at your heat setting could save you a few bucks.

For every degree higher that you set your thermostat on in the winter, it could cost up to 5% more on your bill.

