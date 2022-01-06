Energy Alert
“We are full”: Jonesboro hospitals packed with COVID-19 patients

By Monae Stevens
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hospitals in Jonesboro are overwhelmed as more COVID-19 patients fill beds due to the Omicron variant.

As of Wednesday, Jan. 5, NEA Baptist has 54 positive COVID patients, with 13 in the intensive care units.

CEO Sam Lynd was unavailable for comment, but he released a statement Wednesday afternoon that read in part:

“NEA Baptist’s hospital bed capacity continues to be a challenge as demand remains particularly high as it has since the arrival of COVID-19. Our aim continues to be to maximize our ability to care for as many patients as possible while ensuring a safe environment for both patients and team members. Our nurse-to-patient ratios are higher than pre-COVID, but remain some of the lowest in the region.”

St. Bernards Medical Center has 74 positive COVID patients in their hospital, with 12 in the ICU and 5 on ventilators.

Vice President of Nursing Angie Smith said the issue is not necessarily a shortage of staff, but the rate the hospital is receiving COVID patients.

“We are full right now,” Smith said.

She added St. Bernards is making sure they have adequate staff to treat every patient in the hospital.

“We have brought in travel nurses to assist our staff in caring for patients,” Smith said.

While NEA Baptist and St. Bernards are full, both hospitals are asking people to seek alternate care plans for non-emergencies.

“What we learned during the first phase of this pandemic was that people who didn’t come to the hospital when they needed to come to the hospital suffered the consequences later on,” Smith said, “If you need emergency care, come to the hospital.”

Smith mentioned the best way to protect yourself from having to seek care is to practice good hand hygiene, wear a mask, and get your vaccine or booster.

