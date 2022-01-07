Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas State men’s basketball falls at Louisiana in overtime

By A-State Athletics
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Caleb Fields drained a game-tying 3-pointer with three-tenths of a second remaining to send the game to overtime, but the Arkansas State men’s basketball team fell in overtime 83-77 Thursday against Louisiana.

A-State drops to 10-4 on the season and 1-1 in Sun Belt play while the Ragin’ Cajuns improved to 8-5 overall and 3-0 in league play.

Norchad Omier had game-highs with 29 points and 17 rebounds for his ninth double-double this season and 24th career. Markise Davis joined Omier in double figures with 11 points while Caleb Fields had nine points, seven assists and five rebounds. Marquis Eaton scored six of his nine points and the charity stripe and Desi Sills added eight points, four assists and four rebounds. Kobe Julien led the Ragin’ Cajuns with 20 points with Theo Akwuba and Dou Gueye registering double-doubles.

The first 20 minutes had seven lead changes with the Ragin’ Cajuns leading for much of the half. A-State forced eight Ragin’ Cajuns miscues, but the hosts held a 16-4 advantage in points off turnovers for the half. After six first half turnovers, the Red Wolves committed just three turnovers over the final 25 minutes.

Trailing much of the second half, A-State saw the Ragin’ Cajuns used an 8-0 run to lead 62-53 with 8:36 to play. The Red Wolves clawed back with Davis draining a corner 3-pointer to tie the game at 66 with 3:40 left in regulation. An alley-oop from Fields to Omier gave A-State a 68-67 lead, the first lead for the Red Wolves since an 11-10 lead at 12:46 of the first half.

Louisiana tallied the next five points, but A-State refused to go away. After the Ragin’ Cajuns split a pair of free throws with 13.3 seconds remaining, A-State had a chance to tie and Fields drained the game-tying 3-pointer from the right wing with 0.3 showing on the clock. The game went to overtime, the first for A-State since January of last season and the Ragin’ Cajuns outscored the Red Wolves 8-4 for the victory. A-State was limited to 1-of-8 shooting in the extra frame while the Ragin’ Cajuns scored four of their eight points at the charity stripe.

Behind 17 rebounds from Omier, A-State out-rebounded the Ragin’ Cajuns 41-40. The Red Wolves logged 15 assists on 25 made field goals, but finished 35.2 percent (25-71) from the field and 27.8 percent (5-18) beyond the arc. Meanwhile, the Ragin’ Cajuns shot 50.0 percent (30-60) from the field and 35.7 percent (5-14) from 3-point range. A-State was 22-of-27 (.815) at the line while the hosts were 18-of-24 (.750). The Ragin’ Cajuns outscored A-State 42-30 in the paint and 17-8 off turnovers.

A-State continues the road trip Saturday at ULM. Game time is scheduled for 2 p.m. from Fant-Ewing Coliseum with the matchup airing on ESPN+ and across the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network and flagship station 107.9 KFIN. For the latest on A-State men’s basketball, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateMB), Facebook (/AStateMB) and Instagram (@astatemb).

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Walmart Supercenter on East Highland Drive in Jonesboro confirmed it closed at 2 p.m. due...
Jonesboro Walmart will close for 2 days
While much of the area will receive less than an inch of wintry precipitation, Holder said...
Winter weather brings slick, dangerous roads
Several collisions on Interstate 55 near Steele, Mo., left many motorists stranded.
Winter weather moves through region Thursday, making travel treacherous
Crews recover the wreckage of a plane crash in Fulton County.
Report released in Fulton Co. plane crash
The Rackley family in happier times.
A ‘miracle’ recovery: Mother severely hurt in December’s tornado released from hospital

Latest News

Arkansas Razorbacks
Elauna Eaton has 6 pts, Arkansas falls at Vanderbilt
Red Wolves receiving votes in Mid-Major Top 25
Red Wolves in 90: Men's hoops getting national attention, Balado praises Wesley, Bailey in Vegas
Arkansas State men’s basketball plays at Louisiana Thursday night
Red Wolves Raw: Basketball zoom press conferences (1/4/22)