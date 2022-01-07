COVID-19 test positivity rate skyrockets, sets new pandemic record for Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The COVID-19 test positivity has rate skyrocketed again, jumping up 16.5% from the previous week and setting a new record high for the almost two-year-long pandemic.

The Shelby County Health Department reports the test positivity rate as 42.7% for the week ending in January 1.

Along side the spike in the positivity rate, new COVID-19 cases continue to stay in the thousands for Shelby County.

SCHD reports 3,061 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths over the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases in Shelby County to 183,392 and 2,715 deaths since the pandemic began.

SCHD reports the current seven day rolling average of COVID-19 cases 2,047 cases per day for the last seven days.

There are currently 18,970 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 3,657 of them are pediatric cases.

Shelby County is averaging 2,417 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 77.6% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

543,204 total people vaccinated

1,149,648 total vaccinations administered

8,690 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

More on Shelby County’s COVID-19 data can be found at shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

