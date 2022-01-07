Energy Alert
Fast Break Friday Night (1/7/22)

Fast Break Friday Night airs Friday nights at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and the Region 8 News app.
Fast Break Friday Night airs Friday nights at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and the Region 8 News app.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Season 12 of Fast Break Friday Night is underway. 5A East play tips off while conference play continues in other leagues. Friday also features semifinals at the Kell Classic.

You can watch Fast Break Friday Night at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.

You can see more high school basketball updates by following Chris or Matthew on twitter or like the Fast Break Friday Night facebook page.

Batesville at Jonesboro (Boys)

Batesville at Jonesboro (Girls)

Greene County Tech at Nettleton (Boys)

Greene County Tech at Nettleton (Girls)

Southside at Brookland (Girls)

Brookland at Southside (Boys)

Rector vs. Tuckerman (Kell Classic Boys Semifinals)

Rivercrest vs. Melbourne (Kell Classic Boys Semifinal)

Valley View vs. Melbourne (Kell Classic Girls Semifinal)

Salem vs. Marmaduke (Kell Classic Girls Semifinal)

Walnut Ridge at Corning (Boys)

Osceola at Harrisburg (Boys)

Fast Break Feature: Jonesboro boys and girls gear up for state title defense

