First responders concerned about road conditions

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Downtown Jonesboro was quiet Thursday night after the snow stopped.

There was a slushy, ice mix left behind in some places downtown.

But, some people were driving a little too fast on those spots.

On Thursday, those areas were not an issue, but as temperatures drop through the night, it could become black ice.

Marty Hamrick, Assistant Chief for the Jonesboro Fire Department, spoke about the conditions through the night. He said it is best to stay inside if you do not have to get out.

“Keep plenty of space between you and the next vehicle. Accelerate slowly and brake slowly. If the road looks wet, it could be a thin layer of ice and that could cause problems,” said Hamrick.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.