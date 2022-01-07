Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

First responders concerned about road conditions

By Imani Williams
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Downtown Jonesboro was quiet Thursday night after the snow stopped.

There was a slushy, ice mix left behind in some places downtown.

But, some people were driving a little too fast on those spots.

On Thursday, those areas were not an issue, but as temperatures drop through the night, it could become black ice.

Marty Hamrick, Assistant Chief for the Jonesboro Fire Department, spoke about the conditions through the night. He said it is best to stay inside if you do not have to get out.

“Keep plenty of space between you and the next vehicle. Accelerate slowly and brake slowly. If the road looks wet, it could be a thin layer of ice and that could cause problems,” said Hamrick.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Walmart Supercenter on East Highland Drive in Jonesboro confirmed it closed at 2 p.m. due...
Jonesboro Walmart will close for 2 days
While much of the area will receive less than an inch of wintry precipitation, Holder said...
Winter weather brings slick, dangerous roads
Several collisions on Interstate 55 near Steele, Mo., left many motorists stranded.
Winter weather moves through region Thursday, making travel treacherous
Crews recover the wreckage of a plane crash in Fulton County.
Report released in Fulton Co. plane crash
The Rackley family in happier times.
A ‘miracle’ recovery: Mother severely hurt in December’s tornado released from hospital

Latest News

Jonesboro police responded to a crash at Marion Berry and Matthews Thursday evening.
Two people taken to hospital after crash at Matthews and Marion Berry
Hillary Starnes with the NEA Humane Society said it is important to take care of animals,...
Taking care of pets important during winter weather
Water puddles could freeze overnight
Leaders prepare for possible icy roads
While much of the area will receive less than an inch of wintry precipitation, Holder said...
Winter weather brings slick, dangerous roads