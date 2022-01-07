Hospital to use MyChart scheduling for COVID drive-thru testing

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas hospital will be using its online scheduling system to help with its drive-thru COVID testing site.

On Friday, Jan. 7, Ty Jones, Marketing Director for NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, announced they would be migrating to MyChart scheduling only for their testing site at 909 Enterprise Drive.

The location will be open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Jones said results from the test will be delivered to the patient through MyChart as soon as the test is completed.

The hospital previously announced that due to a “high demand” for testing, patients would have to call and schedule an appointment for the testing site.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.