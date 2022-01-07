Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Hospital to use MyChart scheduling for COVID drive-thru testing

An area hospital will be using its online scheduling system to help with its drive-thru COVID...
An area hospital will be using its online scheduling system to help with its drive-thru COVID testing site, officials said Friday.(KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas hospital will be using its online scheduling system to help with its drive-thru COVID testing site.

On Friday, Jan. 7, Ty Jones, Marketing Director for NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, announced they would be migrating to MyChart scheduling only for their testing site at 909 Enterprise Drive.

The location will be open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Jones said results from the test will be delivered to the patient through MyChart as soon as the test is completed.

The hospital previously announced that due to a “high demand” for testing, patients would have to call and schedule an appointment for the testing site.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Walmart Supercenter on East Highland Drive in Jonesboro confirmed it closed at 2 p.m. due...
Jonesboro Walmart will close for 2 days
Several collisions on Interstate 55 near Steele, Mo., left many motorists stranded.
Winter weather moves through region Thursday, making travel treacherous
Jonesboro police responded to a crash at Marion Berry and Matthews Thursday evening.
Two people taken to hospital after crash at Matthews and Marion Berry
Multi-vehicle crash on I-40 in Crittenden County
Interstate Shutdown: Winter weather road conditions cause crash on I-40 in Arkansas
While much of the area will receive less than an inch of wintry precipitation, Holder said...
Winter weather brings slick, dangerous roads

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court skeptical of Biden’s workplace vaccine rule
NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases
SCHD COVID-19 data 1/7/22
COVID-19 test positivity rate skyrockets, sets new pandemic record for Shelby County