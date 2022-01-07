I-55 crash in Pemiscot County stalls traffic

STEELE, Mo. (KAIT) - First responders spent hours working on a multi-vehicle crash on I-55 northbound in the Missouri Bootheel due to inclement weather.

Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell told Region 8 News the crash happened around 8 a.m. Thursday and only minor injuries were reported in the crash.

Drivers spent hours as crews cleaned up the scene on the snow-covered highway.

Rick Mosley, a local business owner, said he was watching traffic sit at a standstill all morning.

“We had a lot of trucks on the overpass and over here on this exit ramp backed up,” Mosley said. “It was a big mess for the last three hours.”

Mosley added he owns a trucking company, so hearing about multiple crashes happening along the corridor concerned him as his fleet is traveling through the weather.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Sergeant Clark Parrott reported 98 crashes on Thursday morning due to inclement weather, adding the majority of the crashes were on I-55 and occurring in all 13 counties in the Missouri Bootheel.

Parrott is urging motorists to slow down while traveling on the interstate, saying speed is contributing factor to most crashes while driving in inclement weather.

