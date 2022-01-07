Jan. 7: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

It will be a cold morning for all of Region 8. Air temperature in some places are in the teens with wind chills in the single digits.

Backroads and uncleared highways will remain icy.

Temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 20s today.

We should finally go back above freezing on Saturday. Rain chances rise through the day on Saturday and continue into Sunday.

Some spots may see over an inch of rain.



News Headlines

As Arkansas deals with another massive spike in COVID-19 cases, the best treatment for the virus is running out.

More Arkansas schools announced shifts to virtual classes Thursday as the state continued to see record increases in COVID-19 cases.

One Arkansas city proposed a curfew for all city parks, including one where vandalism has been an ongoing problem.

After a slippery start due to Thursday’s snow, Paragould police urge drivers to use caution in case of black ice Friday morning.



