Jonesboro’s homeless endure winter storm

One homeless woman hopes to see change in perception
By Chase Gage
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - When temperatures drop and winter weather moves in, most people try to bundle up in their homes, but that’s not an option for everyone.

For one Jonesboro population, staying warm is nearly impossible.

Amanda Adams is a homeless woman from Jonesboro. She lost her home in February of 2020. Now she lives on the street in Downtown Jonesboro with her puppy, Sadie.

On Thursday night, temperatures dropped into the teens.

“Pretty much, all I can do, get some blankets and get underneath them. Make a fort, I call it. It blocks the wind off. Just try to stay warm,” Adams said.

Though there are resources available for Jonesboro’s homeless population, they only go so far.

The HUB provides meals to the homeless community on Tuesdays and Thursdays and gives out supplies such as coats and handwarmers but they often run into hurdles such as low funding or lack of resources.

HUB Director Kimberly Chase said they’re in good shape right now, but that doesn’t mean they’ll stay that way.

“We continually give out items all year round so just because we’re fully stocked right now, in a couple of months, we’ll be in need again,” Chase said.

The Salvation Army also provides a warming center for the homeless when temperatures drop below freezing, but it’s not a permanent solution.

In the meantime, people like Adams are left out in the cold, quite literally.

“I’m not really sure where I’m supposed to go,” she said.

She said the biggest issue she sees within her situation is the perception of homeless people.

She feels like the city is trying to push them out when at the end of the day, they’re just people like anyone else.

“You’re homeless, but everybody’s going through something. That’s life. Everybody is struggling,” she said. “Love and learn from each other. Build each other up and don’t tear each other down.”

