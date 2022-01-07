Energy Alert
Leaders prepare for possible icy roads

By Imani Williams
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Roads are clear in Walnut Ridge Thursday evening, but leaders are concerned about icy roads Friday morning.

Mayor Charles Snapp said the roads were a little icy Thursday morning, which caused issues for drivers.

They pretreated the roads Wednesday and treated them again Thursday morning and also a few hours before the sunset.

Snapp said this was a good test run for the future.

“But had not we had this little spell to give us the test run, there is some equipment that until you made it out there it is hard to tell. To put it under pressure. So, this was a valuable run-up to what we may have this winter,” he said.

Snapp said their concern now is temperatures dropping during the night and turning the melted snow into ice.

Near the bridge on West Free Street in Walnut Ridge, the street department treated it again with a salt and beet juice mixture.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

