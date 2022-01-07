Man arrested in internet stalking case

Energy Alert
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man faces internet stalking with a child and sexual assault charges after Jonesboro police say he began talking with a teenage girl on social media.

Surking Wallace, 26, of Jonesboro was arrested Wednesday after an investigation by the Jonesboro Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Division and the JPD Street Crimes Unit.

Jonesboro police said on social media that Wallace was arrested after detectives spoke with the victim. She told police that she began communicating with Wallace on social media and that an assault happened in late December.

A $150,000 bond was set Friday and a no-contact order was issued in the case, police said.

Wallace will be arraigned Feb. 25 in circuit court.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

