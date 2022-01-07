Energy Alert
Pair arrested in child endangerment case

A Stone County couple faces multiple charges after authorities say an autistic child was found...
A Stone County couple faces multiple charges after authorities say an autistic child was found near a road barefoot, wearing a shirt and a dirty diaper.(Live 5/File)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. (KAIT) - A Stone County couple faces multiple charges after authorities say their autistic child was found near a road barefoot, wearing a shirt and a dirty diaper.

Phillip A. Kronk, 39 and Emma Kronk, 35, both of Marcella were arrested around 3:45 a.m. Jan. 2 after Deputy Trevor Leonard got a call about the child. The child was seen on the road on Highway 14 near the Dugan Free Pentecost Church.

Phillip A. Kronk, 39, of Marcella was arrested this week after an investigation by authorities...
Phillip A. Kronk, 39, of Marcella was arrested this week after an investigation by authorities into child endangerment.(Source: Stone County Sheriff's Office)

“Deputy Leonard turned on the heat because the child was shivering and was freezing cold to the touch. Deputy Leonard also observed the diaper that the child was wearing was full of excrement and urine,” Stone County authorities said in a probable cause affidavit.

Authorities said in the affidavit that deputies had been to the home at least twice in the past several months on similar calls.

The child was taken to a local hospital and deputies went to search for the Kronks.

The couple was found at their home, deputies said.

“Deputy Leonard observed Mr. and Mrs. Kronk both laying passed out on a mattress in the floor. Deputies smelled a very strong odor of alcohol along with a strong odor known to them to be burned marijuana,” authorities said. “Deputies observed several empty vodka bottles in the residence.”

Authorities said Phillip Kronk then was alert and confused as the deputy asked if he knew where the child was.

“Mr. Kronk stated, he did not know and that he must have ‘gotten out again.’ Mrs. Kronk then became alert and began to argue with Mr. Kronk, stating it was his fault for not buying batteries for the alarm and installing locks,” the affidavit noted.

Emma Kronk, 35, of Marcella was arrested this week after an investigation into child...
Emma Kronk, 35, of Marcella was arrested this week after an investigation into child endangerment in Stone County.(Source: Stone County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies, Arkansas State Police, DTF and DHS later served a search warrant at the house. Authorities found whiskey and vodka bottles, drug paraphernalia and meth smoking pipes during the search.

Deputies also found several long knives and an ax near the child slept and the house appeared to not have any running water, but there were water jugs inside and outside the house.

Phillip A. Kronk and Emma Kronk were arrested on suspicion of endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use and misdemeanor marijuana possession.

