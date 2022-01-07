Energy Alert
Police respond to two-vehicle crash at Matthews and Marion Berry

Jonesboro police responded to a crash at Marion Berry and Matthews Thursday evening.
Jonesboro police responded to a crash at Marion Berry and Matthews Thursday evening.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews and Jonesboro police are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Marion Berry Parkway near Matthews Avenue.

According to Jonesboro police, one of the vehicles was traveling at a high rate of speed due to going to St. Bernards for medical issues. The vehicle went over a hill and rear-ended a second vehicle that went off the road.

The second vehicle then went down an embankment, police said.

The driver in the second vehicle was okay, but two people in the first vehicle were taken to St. Bernards.

Police do not believe the crash was not weather-related.

Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will have more details as they become available.

