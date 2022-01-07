Police respond to two-vehicle crash at Matthews and Marion Berry

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews and Jonesboro police are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Marion Berry Parkway near Matthews Avenue.

According to Jonesboro police, one of the vehicles was traveling at a high rate of speed due to going to St. Bernards for medical issues. The vehicle went over a hill and rear-ended a second vehicle that went off the road.

The second vehicle then went down an embankment, police said.

The driver in the second vehicle was okay, but two people in the first vehicle were taken to St. Bernards.

CRASH: Here on Marion Berry Pkwy near the bridge. One car is down below the bridge.



I’m waiting for more details @Region8News pic.twitter.com/7Qmk3kS4n4 — Imani Williams (@ImaniWilliamstv) January 7, 2022

Police do not believe the crash was not weather-related.

