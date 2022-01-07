SBA giving help to tornado victims, mayor thanks agency for support

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - The Small Business Administration has opened a business recovery center for Northeast Arkansas tornado victims.

They are offering low-interest loans to small businesses, homeowners, and places of worship that were affected by the Dec. 10 storms. They are loans that Trumann building owner Danny Wallace says are important to rebuild.

“The low-interest loans and the help that SBA can offer is vital to not just me but to all small business and people can get back up on their feet and back up to where they were,” said Wallace.

Susheel Kumar with the SBA stressed why it is so important to get help if you are a business owner who has lost something.

“One in five businesses that are closed for the first five days of a disaster have a 90% probability of failure in the first year,” said Kumar.

A statistic that he says speaks of how devastating these events really are.

Wallace is someone that knows the devastation. He owned a large warehouse building that was home to multiple small businesses which he says are the key to a stable community.

“Businesses are the lifeblood of the community because people have to have a job, you have to work somewhere,” said Wallace.

Trumann Mayor Barbara Lewallen says the town could not have gotten back on its feet without the SBA.

Mayor Lewallen says the loans can help businesses rebuild, which is important to the entire city of Trumann.

“These businesses all generate taxes and cities are supported primarily, in most cases, by sales taxes and other types of taxes,” said Lewallen.

She said that Trumann is a resilient town and that business owners will take what the SBA is offering and use it to make their business better than it was before.

She also encouraged all businesses and homeowners to get out and see some of the SBA’s programs and see if it is something that can help them.

The business recovery center is in the Adult Education Building in Trumann.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.