Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Taking care of pets important during winter weather

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With cold temperatures here in Region 8, it is difficult on humans but it can be even more difficult on animals.

Hillary Starnes with the NEA Humane Society says pet owners need to take precautions, especially during winter weather.

It can include making sure the animal has water that has not frozen and making sure they have enough food.

While the animal may have fur, they can also get cold.

Starnes suggested people make sure the animal has warm bedding, whether it is straw or blankets.

An interview with Starnes can be seen at 11 a.m. Friday during Region 8 Midday.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Walmart Supercenter on East Highland Drive in Jonesboro confirmed it closed at 2 p.m. due...
Jonesboro Walmart will close for 2 days
While much of the area will receive less than an inch of wintry precipitation, Holder said...
Winter weather brings slick, dangerous roads
Several collisions on Interstate 55 near Steele, Mo., left many motorists stranded.
Winter weather moves through region Thursday, making travel treacherous
Crews recover the wreckage of a plane crash in Fulton County.
Report released in Fulton Co. plane crash
The Rackley family in happier times.
A ‘miracle’ recovery: Mother severely hurt in December’s tornado released from hospital

Latest News

A Stone County couple faces multiple charges after authorities say an autistic child was found...
Pair arrested in child endangerment case
Jonesboro police responded to a crash at Marion Berry and Matthews Thursday evening.
Two people taken to hospital after crash at Matthews and Marion Berry
Winter weather moved into Region 8 Thursday, creating the possibility of black ice early Friday.
First responders concerned about road conditions
Water puddles could freeze overnight
Leaders prepare for possible icy roads