Taking care of pets important during winter weather

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With cold temperatures here in Region 8, it is difficult on humans but it can be even more difficult on animals.

Hillary Starnes with the NEA Humane Society says pet owners need to take precautions, especially during winter weather.

It can include making sure the animal has water that has not frozen and making sure they have enough food.

While the animal may have fur, they can also get cold.

Starnes suggested people make sure the animal has warm bedding, whether it is straw or blankets.

