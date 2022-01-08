Arkansas State men’s basketball rallies from 11 down, wins at ULM

Down 11 with 11:24 to play, the Arkansas State men’s basketball team rallied back to end an eight-game home win streak for ULM with a 90-83 decision Saturday afternoon at Fant-Ewing Coliseum.

A-State improves to 11-4 overall and 2-1 in Sun Belt Conference play. The Red Wolves are off to an 11-4 start for the sixth time in the Sun Belt era, since the 1991-92 season, and first time since the 2016-17 campaign. ULM drops to 9-7 overall and 1-3 in league play.

Double-doubles from Norchad Omier and Caleb Fields highlighted four A-State players in double figures. Marquis Eaton finished with a season-high 25 points and was a perfect 6-of-6 at the free throw line to break the program record with his 38 consecutive free throws made. Omier had 24 points and 11 rebounds for his 10th double-double this season and 25th of his career. Fields had 17 points and 11 rebounds for his first career double-double and added six assists. Desi Sills added 12 points and a game-high eight assists. Four players scored in double figures for ULM led by 22 points from Nika Metskhvarishvili.

A-State got off to a quick start leading 11-0 just under three minutes into the contest, but the Warhawks used a 14-0 midway through the half and led by nine by halftime. Both teams shot above 50 percent in the first 20 minutes with the Warhawks knocking down 62 percent (21-34) from the floor, including 7-of-11 (.636) beyond the arc. A-State shot 57 percent (16-28) in the first half and was 4-of-8 (.500) from 3-point range.

ULM knocked down 7-of-27 (.259) shots over the final 12 minutes, including 1-of-10 (.100) behind the 3-point line as the Red Wolves rallied back by shooting 12-of-20 (.600) and 3-of-6 (.500) from 3-point range. A-State’s defense limited the ULM to 34 percent (13-38) shooting in the second half and the Warhawks knocked down just 2-of-13 (.154) from 3-point range. Meanwhile, A-State maintained the 50 percent clip, shooting 56.3 percent (18-32) in the second half, including 3-of-9 (.333) beyond the arc.

Avery Felts provided a spark off the bench scoring seven points, all in the final eight minutes. Trailing 66-55 with 11:24 to go, A-State started the rally. A Felts 3-pointer cut the deficit to 66-60 with 8:06 to play, but ULM scored the next four to regain the 10-point advantage. Trailing 72-63 with 6:16 left, A-State took over with a Felts layup trimming it to a 7-point deficit and Eaton knocked down a step-back 3-pointer to cut it to four, 72-68.

ULM answered with a layup, but Fields drained 3-pointer from the left side on an assist from Felts to make it 74-71 with 4:38 to go. ULM responded again with a layup, but Sills and Eaton scored the next four to make it 76-75 with 2:44 remaining. After a made free throw, Felts drove to the rim and made a layup to tie the game at 77 and the Red Wolves closed out the game from there behind perfect 6-of-6 free throw shooting in the final 50 seconds.

The Red Wolves finished the afternoon shooting 56.7 percent (34-60) from the field, including 7-of-17 (.412) beyond the arc. ULM finished at 47.2 percent (34-72) overall and 9-of-24 (.375) from three. A-State had nine more free throw attempts than the host and converted 71.4 percent (15-21) compared to 6-of-12 (.500) for the Warhawks.

Behind the 11-rebound efforts from Omier and Fields, A-State won the battle on the glass 38-33, but 12 offensive rebounds helped ULM outscore the Red Wolves 15-3 in second chance points. A-State was outscored in the paint 50-38, but held a 17-6 advantage on the fast break.

A-State is scheduled to host Little Rock Thursday at First National Bank Arena. Game time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. with the matchup airing on ESPN+ and across the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network and flagship station 107.9 KFIN. For the latest on A-State men’s basketball, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateMB), Facebook (/AStateMB) and Instagram (@astatemb).

