Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas State men’s basketball rallies from 11 down, wins at ULM

By A-State Athletics
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Down 11 with 11:24 to play, the Arkansas State men’s basketball team rallied back to end an eight-game home win streak for ULM with a 90-83 decision Saturday afternoon at Fant-Ewing Coliseum.

A-State improves to 11-4 overall and 2-1 in Sun Belt Conference play. The Red Wolves are off to an 11-4 start for the sixth time in the Sun Belt era, since the 1991-92 season, and first time since the 2016-17 campaign. ULM drops to 9-7 overall and 1-3 in league play.

Double-doubles from Norchad Omier and Caleb Fields highlighted four A-State players in double figures. Marquis Eaton finished with a season-high 25 points and was a perfect 6-of-6 at the free throw line to break the program record with his 38 consecutive free throws made. Omier had 24 points and 11 rebounds for his 10th double-double this season and 25th of his career. Fields had 17 points and 11 rebounds for his first career double-double and added six assists. Desi Sills added 12 points and a game-high eight assists. Four players scored in double figures for ULM led by 22 points from Nika Metskhvarishvili.

A-State got off to a quick start leading 11-0 just under three minutes into the contest, but the Warhawks used a 14-0 midway through the half and led by nine by halftime. Both teams shot above 50 percent in the first 20 minutes with the Warhawks knocking down 62 percent (21-34) from the floor, including 7-of-11 (.636) beyond the arc. A-State shot 57 percent (16-28) in the first half and was 4-of-8 (.500) from 3-point range.

ULM knocked down 7-of-27 (.259) shots over the final 12 minutes, including 1-of-10 (.100) behind the 3-point line as the Red Wolves rallied back by shooting 12-of-20 (.600) and 3-of-6 (.500) from 3-point range. A-State’s defense limited the ULM to 34 percent (13-38) shooting in the second half and the Warhawks knocked down just 2-of-13 (.154) from 3-point range. Meanwhile, A-State maintained the 50 percent clip, shooting 56.3 percent (18-32) in the second half, including 3-of-9 (.333) beyond the arc.

Avery Felts provided a spark off the bench scoring seven points, all in the final eight minutes. Trailing 66-55 with 11:24 to go, A-State started the rally. A Felts 3-pointer cut the deficit to 66-60 with 8:06 to play, but ULM scored the next four to regain the 10-point advantage. Trailing 72-63 with 6:16 left, A-State took over with a Felts layup trimming it to a 7-point deficit and Eaton knocked down a step-back 3-pointer to cut it to four, 72-68.

ULM answered with a layup, but Fields drained 3-pointer from the left side on an assist from Felts to make it 74-71 with 4:38 to go. ULM responded again with a layup, but Sills and Eaton scored the next four to make it 76-75 with 2:44 remaining. After a made free throw, Felts drove to the rim and made a layup to tie the game at 77 and the Red Wolves closed out the game from there behind perfect 6-of-6 free throw shooting in the final 50 seconds.

The Red Wolves finished the afternoon shooting 56.7 percent (34-60) from the field, including 7-of-17 (.412) beyond the arc. ULM finished at 47.2 percent (34-72) overall and 9-of-24 (.375) from three. A-State had nine more free throw attempts than the host and converted 71.4 percent (15-21) compared to 6-of-12 (.500) for the Warhawks.

Behind the 11-rebound efforts from Omier and Fields, A-State won the battle on the glass 38-33, but 12 offensive rebounds helped ULM outscore the Red Wolves 15-3 in second chance points. A-State was outscored in the paint 50-38, but held a 17-6 advantage on the fast break.

A-State is scheduled to host Little Rock Thursday at First National Bank Arena. Game time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. with the matchup airing on ESPN+ and across the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network and flagship station 107.9 KFIN. For the latest on A-State men’s basketball, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateMB), Facebook (/AStateMB) and Instagram (@astatemb).

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Walmart Supercenter on East Highland Drive in Jonesboro confirmed it closed at 2 p.m. due...
Jonesboro Walmart will close for 2 days
Craighead County deputies are investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon in the county.
Investigation continues into shooting in Craighead County
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
An area restaurant is seeing cancelations due to COVID cases in the community.
COVID-19 forces restaurant reservation cancellations
Surking Wallace, 26, of Jonesboro was arrested this week after an investigation by Jonesboro...
Man arrested in internet stalking case

Latest News

Keya Patton dropped 30 points Saturday as Arkansas State beat ULM 98-70.
Keya Patton drops 30 pts, Arkansas State women beat ULM 98-70
Texas A&M guard Tyrece Radford (23) drives the lane against Arkansas guard Au'Diese Toney (5)...
Texas A&M Balance Tops Arkansas 86-81 Despite Notae’s 31
Arkansas State guard
Red Wolves Raw: Destinee Rogers, Keya Patton, Trinitee Jackson after 1/8/22 win over ULM
Norchad Omier had 29 pts & 17 reb but Red Wolves fell at Louisiana
Arkansas State basketball falls to Louisiana in overtime