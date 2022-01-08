Concerns lower on IHU COVID variant

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Another COVID variant, IHU, was recently found in France with more mutations than the Omicron variant, which is the dominant strain in the US right now.

Health leaders were initially concerned.

“These were initial concerns. As we have more data on it, we found that it is not that concerning,” said Dr. Shane Speights with New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Speights explained how they determine what variants they should keep an eye on or not.

Although IHU has more mutations, it does not move as quickly.

“When we look at new variants really what we are looking for is transmissibility and virulence,” said Speights.

Experts and health officials have data showing the best way to fight the Omicron variant is to get vaccinated with initial doses or a booster dose.

Recently, states have received pills made to help as well.

“There are some new medications out. Two new COVID pills that can be used,” said Speights.

Speights said although the pills can help, they are given out within limits, so vaccination is still important.

“So each state is only getting a certain allotment and then when the state gets that allotment, they disperse it out,” he said.

He said the first people to receive the pill are usually those who are high risk.

Speights said he expects this wave of the Omicron variant to continue for the next few weeks.

