Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

COVID-19 forces restaurant reservation cancellations

By Monae Stevens
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The COVID-19 surge has forced a Jonesboro restaurant to lose multiple reservations in the past week.

Roots restaurant owner Paula Lowe said on New Year’s Eve alone, 20 reservations were canceled.

“We’re in very uncertain times and we understand there is not much we can do,” Lowe said.

Lowe mentioned she has a cancelation policy, but it does not apply to any guests who call ahead and cancel.

However, she said the cancelations come at a price with the kitchen staff preparing enough meat and produce, based on their customer volume.

“We have to throw away product if it goes bad,” she said. “We won’t serve something that is not up to the standard and quality that we have.”

Lowe said it is just another bump in the road owning a restaurant in the pandemic.

“As business owners, we have to eat it and compensate with other variables,” she said.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Walmart Supercenter on East Highland Drive in Jonesboro confirmed it closed at 2 p.m. due...
Jonesboro Walmart will close for 2 days
Several collisions on Interstate 55 near Steele, Mo., left many motorists stranded.
Winter weather moves through region Thursday, making travel treacherous
Jonesboro police responded to a crash at Marion Berry and Matthews Thursday evening.
Two people taken to hospital after crash at Matthews and Marion Berry
Multi-vehicle crash on I-40 in Crittenden County
Interstate Shutdown: Winter weather road conditions cause crash on I-40 in Arkansas
One of the two trucks involved in Thursday mornings accident which closed part of highway 67 in...
Crash in Pocahontas leaves bridge closed and drivers injured

Latest News

An area restaurant is dealing with cancellations due to customers having COVID.
COVID-19 forces restaurant reservation cancellations
State Senator Keith Ingram (D-West Memphis) announced Friday that he will not be seeking...
Sen. Keith Ingram not running in 2022
The Small Business Administration's business recovery center for northeast Arkansas tornado...
SBA giving help to tornado victims, mayor thanks agency for support
Surking Wallace, 26, of Jonesboro was arrested this week after an investigation by Jonesboro...
Man arrested in internet stalking case