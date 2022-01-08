COVID-19 forces restaurant reservation cancellations

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The COVID-19 surge has forced a Jonesboro restaurant to lose multiple reservations in the past week.

Roots restaurant owner Paula Lowe said on New Year’s Eve alone, 20 reservations were canceled.

“We’re in very uncertain times and we understand there is not much we can do,” Lowe said.

Lowe mentioned she has a cancelation policy, but it does not apply to any guests who call ahead and cancel.

However, she said the cancelations come at a price with the kitchen staff preparing enough meat and produce, based on their customer volume.

“We have to throw away product if it goes bad,” she said. “We won’t serve something that is not up to the standard and quality that we have.”

Lowe said it is just another bump in the road owning a restaurant in the pandemic.

“As business owners, we have to eat it and compensate with other variables,” she said.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.