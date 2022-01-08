Energy Alert
Heber Springs man facing charges related to Jan. 6 riot gives his side of the story

Bob Snow discusses the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the United States Capitol in Washington, DC. Snow...
Bob Snow discusses the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the United States Capitol in Washington, DC. Snow is facing charges in connection with the case and is disputing the charges.(Source: KARK-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Cleburne County man who is facing charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol said he went to the nation’s capital that day to show his patriotism and not to protest.

Bob Snow of Heber Springs told content partner KARK that he is not a violent person.

“I was not part of the violent group,” Snow told KARK. “That’s not in my nature.”

Snow said the event was his first Trump rally and that he was excited to be there.

“You don’t go there to beat up a police officer, you don’t chase after a congressman, you don’t threaten to hang Nancy Pelosi like some of those people were doing,” Snow said.

Snow did say he was inside the Capitol that day that there were photos that show it.

“We had six very courteous capitol police officers and the only thing they said to us as we filed in [was] ‘folks, please don’t touch anything’ [and] that’s all they said,” Snow told KARK.

He also said he did not know Congress was there that day to certify the 2020 presidential election and that he was not there to disrupt Congress.

However, a criminal complaint alleges that Snow told FBI agents that “he urinated on a column inside an area he thought to be a cafeteria”,” KARK reported.

Snow disputes the complaint and said he was taken to an area outside the Capitol near a dark room with a window.

“That’s how they’re identifying this as a cafeteria,” Snow told KARK “No one was there. I would have never done that in front of someone. I am not a dog or an animal.”

Snow faces disorderly conduct, parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol building charges.

He said he has an attorney to represent him in court.

“I didn’t picket, I didn’t have a flag [and] I had no signs,” he said. “I had just my cooler, cell phone, my hat and that’s all I had. And I wasn’t trying to convince anybody to do anything.”

Snow’s next court appearance will be on Jan. 11.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

