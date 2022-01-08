Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Jonesboro High School students give back to people in need this winter

By Imani Williams
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Cold temperatures are sticking around for a while and a class at Jonesboro High School is making sure everyone has items to stay warm.

The students made scarves and hats, by hand. They knitted and crocheted dozens of them.

The EAST class started a project ‘Knitting for those in need in September after receiving a grant from the Foundation for Jonesboro Public Schools.

A student said Friday the project started by asking a simple question.

“I just made a Google form on my computer and sent it out to students. I asked who knew how to crochet? Who knew how to knit? Are there any family members that could help? It just took off from there,” said Iliana Mancilla, EAST student.

The grant helped with yarn, needles, and other supplies.

Walnut Street Church also donated items to the students.

“I would say that the biggest thing that I know how to do is knit and crochet because most students my age don’t know how to do that. So, I feel that that was something really big that as a school we learned how to do,” Mancilla said.

The items were given to organizations in Jonesboro like the Salvation Army and the Jonesboro Jaycees.

The students said they received enough donations to also start a hygiene pack project.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Walmart Supercenter on East Highland Drive in Jonesboro confirmed it closed at 2 p.m. due...
Jonesboro Walmart will close for 2 days
Several collisions on Interstate 55 near Steele, Mo., left many motorists stranded.
Winter weather moves through region Thursday, making travel treacherous
Jonesboro police responded to a crash at Marion Berry and Matthews Thursday evening.
Two people taken to hospital after crash at Matthews and Marion Berry
Multi-vehicle crash on I-40 in Crittenden County
Interstate Shutdown: Winter weather road conditions cause crash on I-40 in Arkansas
One of the two trucks involved in Thursday mornings accident which closed part of highway 67 in...
Crash in Pocahontas leaves bridge closed and drivers injured

Latest News

Bobcats win on the road at Corning
Fast Break Friday Night: Walnut Ridge beats Corning, BIC beats Ridgefield Christian
Bob Snow discusses the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the United States Capitol in Washington, DC. Snow...
Heber Springs man facing charges related to Jan. 6 riot gives his side of the story
The IHU variant was recently found in France.
Concerns lower on IHU COVID variant
An area restaurant is seeing cancelations due to COVID cases in the community.
COVID-19 forces restaurant reservation cancellations