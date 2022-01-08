Energy Alert
Person shot in Craighead County

Craighead County deputies are investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon in the county.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead County deputies are investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon in the county.

According to Chief Deputy Justin Rolland, deputies got a call around 1:50 p.m. Saturday about the shooting on County Road 423.

Details are scarce.

Rolland said the victim has been taken to the hospital and that no one was in custody. Criminal investigators are headed to the scene and authorities are investigating the incident as a shooting.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

