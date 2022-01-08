Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Sen. Keith Ingram not running in 2022

State Senator Keith Ingram (D-West Memphis) announced Friday that he will not be seeking...
State Senator Keith Ingram (D-West Memphis) announced Friday that he will not be seeking another term in office during the 2022 election. (Source: KAIT-TV)((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A longtime Democratic state senator said Friday that he will not seek another term in office in 2022, according to content partner Talk Business & Politics.

Sen. Keith Ingram (D-West Memphis), who also serves as Senate Minority Leader, did not provide a specific reason for the decision. However, he told Talk Business & Politics that he believes the 2021 session was partisan in its approach.

“My decision to leave the political arena at the end of this year was not one I made hastily,” Ingram told Talk Business & Politics. “From my time as mayor of West Memphis to my early days in the legislature, I was determined to be a builder. And for over 12 years, I’ve tried to do just that. I come from a time when your decision-making was guided by what was best for your district and the state and not what was expedient for the party or one’s next campaign. All too often, the good of the people is held hostage by those who are reckless, selfish, and shortsighted.

“In recent years, and especially during the last session, I felt like I spent more time fighting than building. I spent more time trying to defeat foolish, divisive measures than working to pass substantive, meaningful legislation. And with Arkansas politics moving even more-so toward one-party rule in a D.C. win-at-all-cost style, I fear my ability to affect positive change at the state level would continue to diminish.”

Ingram has been a senator since 2013 and served in the state House from 2009 to 2013.

Ingram’s father, Bill, was a state senator from 1963 to 1981, while his brother, Kent, served as a senator from 1981 to 1990.

With redistricting, the district is now District 9, which covers Crittenden, St. Francis, Lee and Phillips counties.

The primary is set for May 24, while the general election is Nov. 8.

The filing period starts Feb. 22 and goes until March 1.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Walmart Supercenter on East Highland Drive in Jonesboro confirmed it closed at 2 p.m. due...
Jonesboro Walmart will close for 2 days
Several collisions on Interstate 55 near Steele, Mo., left many motorists stranded.
Winter weather moves through region Thursday, making travel treacherous
Jonesboro police responded to a crash at Marion Berry and Matthews Thursday evening.
Two people taken to hospital after crash at Matthews and Marion Berry
Multi-vehicle crash on I-40 in Crittenden County
Interstate Shutdown: Winter weather road conditions cause crash on I-40 in Arkansas
One of the two trucks involved in Thursday mornings accident which closed part of highway 67 in...
Crash in Pocahontas leaves bridge closed and drivers injured

Latest News

An area restaurant is seeing cancelations due to COVID cases in the community.
COVID-19 forces restaurant reservation cancellations
An area restaurant is dealing with cancellations due to customers having COVID.
COVID-19 forces restaurant reservation cancellations
The Small Business Administration's business recovery center for northeast Arkansas tornado...
SBA giving help to tornado victims, mayor thanks agency for support
Surking Wallace, 26, of Jonesboro was arrested this week after an investigation by Jonesboro...
Man arrested in internet stalking case