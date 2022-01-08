Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Texas mother accused of keeping COVID-infected son in trunk

A Texas mom faces a felony child endangerment charge after allegedly showing up at a COVID-19...
A Texas mom faces a felony child endangerment charge after allegedly showing up at a COVID-19 testing center with her 13-year-old son in the trunk of the car.(KTRK, YOUTUBE, CNN)
By KTRK
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 12:36 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KTRK) - A Texas mother is facing child endangerment charges after allegedly taking social distancing way too far.

According to Cypress-Fairbanks ISD Police Department, Sarah Beam showed up at a COVID-19 testing center with her teen son in the trunk of the car.

Now, there’s a warrant out for her arrest.

The high school teacher at Cypress Falls High School in Houston, is now accused of endangering a child.

According to a charging document released Monday, Beam pulled up to the drive-thru testing site at Pridgeon Stadium and told testing coordinators her 13-year-old son was in the trunk because he had tested positive.

When the district’s director of health services asked to see the child, she unlatched the trunk, and he was lying down inside with no safety restraints.

The director then called the police and according to police documents, the child got out of the truck and moved to the backseat.

She told police he needed additional testing, and she put him in the trunk because she didn’t want to get exposed.

The teen was not hurt.

As for his mother, she has been put on administrative leave from the school district and faces felony charges.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Walmart Supercenter on East Highland Drive in Jonesboro confirmed it closed at 2 p.m. due...
Jonesboro Walmart will close for 2 days
Several collisions on Interstate 55 near Steele, Mo., left many motorists stranded.
Winter weather moves through region Thursday, making travel treacherous
Jonesboro police responded to a crash at Marion Berry and Matthews Thursday evening.
Two people taken to hospital after crash at Matthews and Marion Berry
Multi-vehicle crash on I-40 in Crittenden County
Interstate Shutdown: Winter weather road conditions cause crash on I-40 in Arkansas
One of the two trucks involved in Thursday mornings accident which closed part of highway 67 in...
Crash in Pocahontas leaves bridge closed and drivers injured

Latest News

Golden Hurricane start 1-0 in 5A East
Fast Break Friday Night: Jonesboro sweeps Batesville in 5A East doubleheader
Lady Raiders win 5A East opener
Fast Break Friday Night: Nettleton sweeps Greene County Tech in 5A East doubleheader
Lady Southerners win to move to 16-1
Fast Break Friday Night: Southside girls beat Brookland, Brookland boys beat Southside
Chickasaws pick up road win at Trumann
Fast Break Friday Night: Blytheville boys beat Trumann