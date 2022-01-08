Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Two charged with rape, kidnapping of missing Mississippi toddler

By Mia Monet
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - Two men have been arrested and charged in the kidnapping and rape of a Mississippi toddler who was found December 31.

The men were arrested Wednesday night, WDAM reported. Both made their initial appearance in court Thursday.

Keldrick J. “K.K.” Magee, 33, was charged with four counts of rape, one count of sexual battery and one count of kidnapping.

Kim S. Lodge, 62, was charged with two counts of rape and one count of kidnapping.

Both men were denied bond and remain in custody.

Fifteenth Circuit Court District Attorney Hal Kittrell’s Jefferson Davis County office will oversee the case.

“The innocence of a child was lost with this assault,” Kittrell said. “An individual (who) does this, these individuals, I don’t understand the mindset. Never have, never will.

“What I do know is anybody who does this to a child does not deserve to be amongst us.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Walmart Supercenter on East Highland Drive in Jonesboro confirmed it closed at 2 p.m. due...
Jonesboro Walmart will close for 2 days
Craighead County deputies are investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon in the county.
Person shot in Craighead County
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
An area restaurant is seeing cancelations due to COVID cases in the community.
COVID-19 forces restaurant reservation cancellations
Surking Wallace, 26, of Jonesboro was arrested this week after an investigation by Jonesboro...
Man arrested in internet stalking case

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid listens during an...
Obama honors late Senate leader as man ‘who got things done’
Craighead County deputies are investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon in the county.
Person shot in Craighead County
A miner who was trapped after a portion of a mine collapsed in near the Pennsylvania-West...
Worker dies after roof collapses at Pennsylvania stone mine