Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Community celebrates life of one of the first Black officers in Blytheville

By Karesse Clemons
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Blytheville celebrated the life of one of their beloved Saturday.

Alex Heard was one of the first Black police officers in Blytheville. Heartfelt words, songs of praise, and many prayers for comfort resounded the sanctuary.

Friends of the family and other pastors gave words of comfort and reflected on memories.

Rev. J.L. Williams remembers Heard as a great supporter.

”He loved you too much to let you get away with it,” Rev. Steven King said.

Others who attended a celebration of life in honor of Heard said he was a man who taught other leaders.

Blytheville Mayor James Sanders was in attendance. He said Heard taught him many things.

“He taught me to be a father. He taught me to be a man,” he said.

Heard’s wife, Linnie Heard, said she will miss the simple things Heard would do to show his love like cook and make coffee.

“I’m going to miss him. I’m going to continue to love him.,” she said.

Alex Heard served his community for over 50 years.

Heard was 88 years old.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craighead County deputies are investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon in the county.
Investigation continues into shooting in Craighead County
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The IHU variant was recently found in France.
Concerns lower on IHU COVID variant
An area restaurant is seeing cancelations due to COVID cases in the community.
COVID-19 forces restaurant reservation cancellations
Bob Snow discusses the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the United States Capitol in Washington, DC. Snow...
Heber Springs man facing charges related to Jan. 6 riot gives his side of the story

Latest News

Lady Bearkatz beat Marmaduke 67-28.
2022 Kell Classic Championship: Melbourne Girls Coasts to 68-27 Win Over Marmaduke
Cougars win 58-56 over Melbourne in OT
2022 Kell Classic Championship: Rector boys beats Melbourne 58-56 in OT
Red Wolves improve to 8-7 (1-1 Sun Belt)
Arkansas State WBB Beats ULM 98-70 to Improve to 8-7 (1/8/21)
Craighead County deputies are investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon in the county.
Investigation continues into shooting in Craighead County