Community celebrates life of one of the first Black officers in Blytheville

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Blytheville celebrated the life of one of their beloved Saturday.

Alex Heard was one of the first Black police officers in Blytheville. Heartfelt words, songs of praise, and many prayers for comfort resounded the sanctuary.

Friends of the family and other pastors gave words of comfort and reflected on memories.

Rev. J.L. Williams remembers Heard as a great supporter.

”He loved you too much to let you get away with it,” Rev. Steven King said.

Happening now: Celebration of Life for Alex Heard, first Black Captain to retire from the Blytheville Police Department @Region8News pic.twitter.com/qjGfwiDumZ — Karesse Clemons (@KaresseClemons) January 8, 2022

Others who attended a celebration of life in honor of Heard said he was a man who taught other leaders.

Blytheville Mayor James Sanders was in attendance. He said Heard taught him many things.

“He taught me to be a father. He taught me to be a man,” he said.

Heard’s wife, Linnie Heard, said she will miss the simple things Heard would do to show his love like cook and make coffee.

“I’m going to miss him. I’m going to continue to love him.,” she said.

Alex Heard served his community for over 50 years.

Heard was 88 years old.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.