Missouri Dept. of Conservation: 10,000 deer harvested during alternative methods hunting season

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Deer hunters in Missouri harvested nearly 10,000 deer during the alternative methods hunting season, which ran from Dec. 25 to Jan. 4.

The Missouri Department of Conservation reports the following numbers over the latest hunting season:

Antlered Bucks: 2,734

Button Bucks: 1,134

Does: 6,114

Total: 9,982

Hunters harvested the most deer in Osage County for a total of 223 deer. In the Missouri Ozarks, including Texas County, finished in the Top 5 for the season with 195 deer harvested.

For a closer look at MDC deer harvest summaries, CLICK HERE.

