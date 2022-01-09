Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Missouri virus hospitalizations sets record as cases surge

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The number of people being treated for COVID-19 across Missouri continues to set records as virus cases surge across the state and strain hospital capacity.

The state Department of Health and Senior Services said 3,235 people were hospitalized with the virus statewide and about 15% of the state’s hospital beds remained available.

That number just topped 2,900 for the first time on Friday and exceeded the record of 2,862 set in December 2020.

Statewide, the seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases also hit a record Saturday at 7,058 cases before declining to 6,983 on Sunday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craighead County deputies are investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon in the county and one...
One in custody in Craighead County shooting
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The IHU variant was recently found in France.
Concerns lower on IHU COVID variant
An area restaurant is seeing cancelations due to COVID cases in the community.
COVID-19 forces restaurant reservation cancellations
Bob Snow discusses the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the United States Capitol in Washington, DC. Snow...
Heber Springs man facing charges related to Jan. 6 riot gives his side of the story

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Craighead County deputies are investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon in the county and one...
One in custody in Craighead County shooting
Fans can vote for their favorite plays on KAIT8.com
Hot Shots of the Week Nominees (1/3/2022 - 1/7/2022)
Alex Heard's obituary at his Celebration of Life
Community celebrates life of one of the first Black officers in Blytheville