Restaurants help to raise money for local organization

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Saturday kicked off Human Trafficking Awareness Month and a group working to end human trafficking started the month by partnering with local restaurants in Huntington Square to raise money and awareness on the issue.

Officials said 10% of proceeds from the restaurants were donated to Hope Found of Northeast Arkansas.

Brian Nobles, Co-Owner of Porch 30, said he was just happy to help out the organization.

“We were honored to even be a part of something like this. Anything we can do to help raise funds,” he said.

Hope Found of Northeast Arkansas has fundraising events planned for the entire month of January.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.