Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Restaurants help to raise money for local organization

By Karesse Clemons
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Saturday kicked off Human Trafficking Awareness Month and a group working to end human trafficking started the month by partnering with local restaurants in Huntington Square to raise money and awareness on the issue.

Officials said 10% of proceeds from the restaurants were donated to Hope Found of Northeast Arkansas.

Brian Nobles, Co-Owner of Porch 30, said he was just happy to help out the organization.

“We were honored to even be a part of something like this. Anything we can do to help raise funds,” he said.

Hope Found of Northeast Arkansas has fundraising events planned for the entire month of January.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craighead County deputies are investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon in the county.
Investigation continues into shooting in Craighead County
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The IHU variant was recently found in France.
Concerns lower on IHU COVID variant
An area restaurant is seeing cancelations due to COVID cases in the community.
COVID-19 forces restaurant reservation cancellations
Bob Snow discusses the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the United States Capitol in Washington, DC. Snow...
Heber Springs man facing charges related to Jan. 6 riot gives his side of the story

Latest News

Alex Heard's obituary at his Celebration of Life
Community celebrates life of one of the first Black officers in Blytheville
Craighead County deputies are investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon in the county.
Investigation continues into shooting in Craighead County
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Students made "poms" for the hats
Jonesboro High School students give back to people in need this winter