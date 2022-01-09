Springfield small businesses explain impact of Missouri’s minimum wage increase

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s minimum raise is now at $11.15, an increase of 85 cents from one year ago.

Missouri, which had a minimum wage of $10.30 last year, has raised its minimum wage gradually over each of the last six years.

Dennis Ensor, the owner of Pet Wants, a local pet store in Springfield, said he doesn’t think the new wage increase will affect many businesses in the Ozarks for the near future.

“I find it hard to believe that anybody can even get employees at minimum wage,” said Ensor. ”I just don’t think it matters, not here in Missouri, because you’re just not paying minimum wage anymore. You can’t [pay minimum wage] and get the people, you’ve got to pay a premium to get those people.”

In the restaurant industry, the owner of Greek Belly in downtown Springfield, John Tsahiridis, says the workforce shortage and having premiums on wages is a key issue.

”I’ve been having no-shows to interviews,” said Tsahiridis. “I feel like it just reduces the amount of people, type of quality people I would like to interview.”

Both owners say the competition as a small business is hard enough when larger companies add to higher wages.

”I can’t afford, and I can’t compete with some of the bigger guys that are paying big, big bucks,” said Ensor. “But I know I got to pay more than minimum wage.“

”It was pretty tough. It still is,” said Tsahiridis. “But it’s like, it’s a lot more competitive.”

Ensor said, when people quit it, puts small businesses into a tough situation.

”If my employees quit, or get let go for whatever reason, my wife and I got to pick up the slack. We’re open a lot of hours,” said Ensor. “So I don’t think it’s so much the wages anymore.”

Ensor said filling spots has many small business owners feeling worrisome for the future.

”It’s just getting people to apply,” said Ensor. “I mean, we put ads on Indeed, and don’t get any responses for maybe a week or so. It used to be that people wanted to work, but it’s a little different now.”

