Vote for the Hot Shots of the Week (1/3/22 - 1/7/22)

The first Fast Break Friday Night of 2022 is in the ledger. It’s time for you to pick the boys and girls Hot Shot of the Week.

Boys Hot Shot of the Week Nominees

Jonesboro (Quion Williams dunk)

Our first boys nominee is Jonesboro. Quion Williams on the break, he’ll get by some Pioneers and slam it home. The Hurricane won by 67 points Friday in the 5A East opener. JHS is 10-3 this season.

Rector (Kameron Jones hits game winner)

The second boys nominee is Rector. With less than a minute left on Friday, Kameron Jones hits the game winner in the Kell Classic semifinals. Rector beat Tuckerman 59-58 on Friday. Jones would hit game-winning free throws on Saturday as the Cougars won it all in Swifton. Rector is 15-5 this season.

Girls Hot Shot of the Week Nominees

Southside (Olivia Allen coast to coast for 2)

The first girls nominee is Southside. Olivia Allen brings down the rebound, she’ll go coast to coast for 2. The Lady Southerners beat Westside 46-37 on Tuesday. Southside is 16-1 this season.

Melbourne (Halle Skidmore steal and assist, Kaitlyn McCarn scores)

The second girls nominee is Melbourne. Halle Skidmore forces the turnover, she’ll rifle one to Kaitlyn McCarn in stride for the score. The Lady Bearkatz beat Rivercrest on Wednesday, they would go on to win the Kell Classic title. Melbourne is 18-0 this season.

VOTE FOR THE BOYS HOT SHOT OF THE WEEK

VOTE FOR THE GIRLS HOT SHOT OF THE WEEK

The polls open Sunday at 4:00pm and close Tuesday at 4:00pm. Chris will announce the winner in the Tuesday sportscasts.

