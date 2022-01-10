Energy Alert
Precipitation Chances Increasing On Saturday

January 11th, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The weather stays quiet over the next few days as highs in the 50s become more widespread. No rain but an occasional round of high, cirrus clouds move through. As we head into the weekend, temperatures start to trend colder behind a series of cold fronts. By Saturday morning, temperatures may be dropping into the 30s, and we could be near freezing by the afternoon. That times up with our next chance of precipitation. Snow and sleet may mix in with rain by the afternoon. It’ll be a quick disturbance and chances for significant winter weather look low. We’ll continue to watch trends and update you with the latest this morning.

