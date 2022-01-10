Cross County School District enacts mask policy

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With COVID-19 infections increasing among residents, one Region 8 school district announced Monday it will implement a mask policy.

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 11, all Cross County School District students and staff will be required to wear masks while on school transportation and on campus.

Exceptions to the policy include when students are eating breakfast or lunch, or “if deemed by school personnel to be at a greater than 3-foot distance from others.”

Monday’s news release stated that the latest data released by the ACHI showed the district was in the purple zone with more than 100 new known infections per 10,000 residents.

Click here to read the full statement from the district.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.