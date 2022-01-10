Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Cross County School District enacts mask policy

With COVID-19 infections increasing among residents, one Region 8 school district announced...
With COVID-19 infections increasing among residents, one Region 8 school district announced Monday it will implement a mask policy.(KY3)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With COVID-19 infections increasing among residents, one Region 8 school district announced Monday it will implement a mask policy.

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 11, all Cross County School District students and staff will be required to wear masks while on school transportation and on campus.

Exceptions to the policy include when students are eating breakfast or lunch, or “if deemed by school personnel to be at a greater than 3-foot distance from others.”

Monday’s news release stated that the latest data released by the ACHI showed the district was in the purple zone with more than 100 new known infections per 10,000 residents.

Click here to read the full statement from the district.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews raced the clock Monday to rescue a person trapped inside a Randolph County...
Man trapped in grain bin rescued
Craighead County deputies are investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon in the county and one...
One in custody in Craighead County shooting
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Arkansas State Police shut down Interstate 55 Monday morning after a semi-truck overturned,...
Overturned truck shuts down Interstate 55

Latest News

To Mask or Not: Area schools announce masking policy decisions
The leader of Missouri’s largest anti-abortion group on Monday urged state lawmakers to adopt...
Anti-abortion group urges pro-GOP Missouri congressional map
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Administrators with Newport School District announced Monday that it would pivot to virtual...
Newport pivots to virtual learning