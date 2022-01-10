Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Former ‘Hollywood Madam’ says she’s moving to the Missouri Ozarks

Ron Jeremy, right, and Heidi Fleiss walk out of the Love Ranch brothel, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018,...
Ron Jeremy, right, and Heidi Fleiss walk out of the Love Ranch brothel, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in Pahrump, Nev. The woman dubbed the "Hollywood Madam" when she was accused in the mid-1990s of running a high-priced Los Angeles prostitution ring says she's moving out of the southern Nevada town where she's lived for about 15 years. (AP Photo/John Locher,File)(John Locher | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) - The woman dubbed the “Hollywood Madam” when she was accused in the mid-1990s of running a Los Angeles prostitution ring said she is moving out of a southern Nevada town where she has lived for about 15 years.

Heidi Fleiss told the Pahrump Valley Times she is angry that someone shot one of her cherished pet parrots with a pellet gun just before Christmas.

Fleiss told the newspaper she contacted Nye County Animal Control officers and kept the pellet that a veterinarian removed from the bird’s leg as evidence. She said she would pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the shooter.

Fleiss said she bought a property in the Missouri Ozarks region, where she plans to relocate her exotic bird collection by the end of February.

Fleiss, 56, has lived for about 15 years in Pahrump, a high desert community about 60 miles (96 kilometers) west of Las Vegas.

Her pandering conviction was overturned in California, but she served 20 months of a federal prison sentence for a 1996 tax evasion conviction.

She later moved to southern Nevada with a menagerie of parrots, and was a close friend of Dennis Hof, owner of several legal brothels in Nevada and star of the HBO adult reality series “Cathouse.”

Hof ran for state Legislature in 2018. He fashioned himself as a Donald Trump-style Republican and won the election despite having been found dead a month earlier after celebrating his 72nd birthday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craighead County deputies are investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon in the county and one...
One in custody in Craighead County shooting
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Alex Heard's obituary at his Celebration of Life
Community celebrates life of one of the first Black officers in Blytheville
A fire in the Bronx injured dozens on Sunday.
Bronx apartment fire kills 19, including 9 children

Latest News

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on CNN's State of the Union
Ark. Gov. Hutchinson speaks out against federal COVID-19 mandate
.A woman died after the car she was riding in skidded across the road and overturned.
Woman killed in single-car crash
Region 8 News at 10pm
Region 8 News at 10pm - 1/9/2022
Osceola community center renamed after former mayor
Osceola community center renamed after former mayor