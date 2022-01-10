Grain bin rescue underway

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Rescue crews are racing the clock to save someone from a Randolph County grain bin.

Sheriff Kevin Bell confirmed at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, that rescue efforts were underway on Highway 304 near Pocahontas.

He said rescue crews were at the scene but could provide no further details.

Region 8 News has a reporter headed to the scene and will update this story as details emerge.

