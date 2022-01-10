Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Jan. 10: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We start our Monday COLD with morning lows in the low to mid 20s areawide. With lots of sunshine, we should warm into the 40s by the afternoon.

By the middle of the week, temperatures moderate and we will have highs in the 50s.

Rain chances creep up a little late Friday into Saturday, but the chances are not that great.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month, a month meant to raise national awareness about human trafficking and educate the public about how to identify and prevent such crimes.

Arkansas Army National Guard helping local hospitals in the fight against COVID-19.

COVID-19 wave leaves Arkansas grocers feeling supply chain impact once again.

Comedian and actor Bob Saget died in Florida Sunday. He was found at a Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando.

Osceola renames community center after former mayor.

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craighead County deputies are investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon in the county and one...
One in custody in Craighead County shooting
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Alex Heard's obituary at his Celebration of Life
Community celebrates life of one of the first Black officers in Blytheville
A fire in the Bronx injured dozens on Sunday.
Bronx apartment fire kills 19, including 9 children

Latest News

Region 8 News at 10pm
Region 8 News at 10pm - 1/9/2022
Osceola community center renamed after former mayor
Osceola community center renamed after former mayor
Craighead County deputies are investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon in the county and one...
One in custody in Craighead County shooting
Missouri virus hospitalizations sets record as cases surge