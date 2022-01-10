Jan. 10: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We start our Monday COLD with morning lows in the low to mid 20s areawide. With lots of sunshine, we should warm into the 40s by the afternoon.

By the middle of the week, temperatures moderate and we will have highs in the 50s.

Rain chances creep up a little late Friday into Saturday, but the chances are not that great.

News Headlines

January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month, a month meant to raise national awareness about human trafficking and educate the public about how to identify and prevent such crimes.

Arkansas Army National Guard helping local hospitals in the fight against COVID-19.

COVID-19 wave leaves Arkansas grocers feeling supply chain impact once again.

Comedian and actor Bob Saget died in Florida Sunday. He was found at a Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando.

Osceola renames community center after former mayor.

