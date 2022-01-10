Little change in Arkansas gas prices

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Gas prices in Arkansas remain virtually unchanged while the rest of the country saw the cost of regular unleaded jump several cents.

According to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 1,826 stations in the state, gas prices rose 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week to an average of $2.90.

While those prices are 3.3 cents lower than a month ago, they are still 84.7 cents higher than last year.

The national average price of gasoline rose 2.3 cents a gallon in the last week to $3.29. According to GasBuddy, that’s 97.5 cents a gallon more than motorists paid this time last year.

“Oil prices have remained stubbornly strong, touching nearly $80 per barrel last week, pushing gasoline prices higher even as U.S. gasoline demand starts to struggle,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Some of this is typical seasonal weakness, but the lack of demand is likely enhanced by omicron cases surging and Americans who are just a bit more hesitant to get out right now.”

He also noted that unrest in Libya and Kazakhstan, the 18th largest oil producer, is likely having an impact on oil production.

“Without improvement or stability in oil-producing countries, we’re likely to continue to see upward pressure on oil prices,” De Haan said.

