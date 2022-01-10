Man accused of authorizing child to perform sexual act

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas man is behind bars, accused of rape and child sexual exploitation.

Izard County sheriff’s deputies arrested 50-year-old Quentin Cohoon on Friday, Jan. 7, on suspicion of one count of rape, a Class Y felony.

He is also charged with 15 counts of employing or consenting to the use of a child in a sexual performance, one count of sexual indecency with a child, and nine counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to court documents, the alleged incidents took place between July 1, 2021, and Jan. 7.

Cohoon is being held in the Izard County Detention Center in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

