Newport pivots to virtual learning

Administrators with Newport School District announced Monday that it would pivot to virtual learning for the remainder of the week due to COVID and illness.((Source: KAIT))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Students in one Northeast Arkansas school district will be learning from home this week.

Administrators with Newport Special School District announced Monday that it would pivot to virtual learning for the remainder of the week due to COVID and illness.

During that time, students will be required to log in and complete their assignments. They will return to campus on Tuesday, Jan. 18, following the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday on Monday.

The district stated in a social media post that meals would be sent home Monday, Jan. 10, for Tuesday and Wednesday. The cafeteria will be open on Thursday, Jan. 13, for additional meal pickups.

As of Jan. 6, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 24 active cases of COVID-19 in the district, with 26 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 126 cumulative student cases.

