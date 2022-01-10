Energy Alert
Osceola renames community center after former mayor

By Karesse Clemons
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Former Mayor of Osceola, Dickie Kennemore, gave his all to his community.

Today, community members, family, and city officials joined together to honor Kennemore’s legacy.

As mayor of Osceola, Kennemore helped pass the motion to build the community center, which finished construction in 1996.

His children and grandchildren remember how dedicated he was to his community.

“He always wanted to make it better for the citizens and his family,” Kennemore’s daughter Kristy Latham said.

A new sign stands outside the community center with Kennemore’s name printed.

Kennemore died in 2020.

