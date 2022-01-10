Overturned truck shuts down Interstate 55
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police shut down Interstate 55 Monday morning after a semi-truck overturned, spilling diesel.
The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Jan. 10 just over the old bridge in Tennessee.
As of 11:30 a.m., all southbound traffic was being rerouted onto Interstate 40 in West Memphis.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation did not say when they expect the road to reopen.
