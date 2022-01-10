Overturned truck shuts down Interstate 55

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police shut down Interstate 55 Monday morning after a semi-truck overturned, spilling diesel.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Jan. 10 just over the old bridge in Tennessee.

As of 11:30 a.m., all southbound traffic was being rerouted onto Interstate 40 in West Memphis.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation did not say when they expect the road to reopen.

Crittenden Co: I-55 SB remains blocked due to an overturned tractor trailer in Memphis. Traffic is being detoured to I-40 as alternate route. Monitor at https://t.co/it1gZwmLBq…. #artraffic #neatraffic https://t.co/DeiqhyvHDE pic.twitter.com/MxLEfWCsBp — IDrive Arkansas (@IDriveArkansas) January 10, 2022

